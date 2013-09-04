MUMBAI, Sept 4 India's central bank likely sold dollars via state-run banks to help the rupee recover some losses, six dealers told Reuters.

The rupee fell as much as 68.62 to the dollar before speculations of central bank intervention pulled it back to the 68.22 levels. It had fallen to 68.85 last week. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar & Swati Bhat; Editing by Supriya Kurane)