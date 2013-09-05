MUMBAI, Sept 5 The Indian rupee gained its most in a week on Thursday after the new central bank chief, Raghuram Rajan, unveiled a spate of measures late Wednesday to attract more inflows, including offering a concessional forex swap rate to banks for attracting deposits from overseas Indians.

The rupee gained 1.6 percent to close at 66.01/02, versus 67.065/075 Wednesday close, a second day of gains and its biggest daily percentage gain since Aug. 29. It rose to an intraday high of 65.53.

Dealers cited corporate outflows from a large private petrochem company and a gas utility, which led the rupee to lose some gains later in the session.

