MUMBAI, Sept 27 The Indian rupee was stronger on Friday on general risk-on sentiment and hopes of a positive stock opening.

The rupee was at 61.98/00 to the dollar versus Thursday's close at 62.07/08.

Bond yields rose after Reserve Bank of India chief Raghuram Rajan said on Thursday that inflation continued to remain high.

The 10-year bond yield was 2 bps higher at 8.74 percent. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)