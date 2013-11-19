MUMBAI Nov 19 The Indian rupee gained past 62 to a dollar to a near 2-week high on Tuesday on heavy selling by foreign banks on behalf of their overseas clients.

The rupee rose to as much as 61.87 to a dollar, a level last seen on Nov. 6. It was last trading at 61.92/93 versus its 62.41/42 close on Monday.

Equity inflows in November stood at $897.91 million as on Friday, latest data released Monday showed. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)