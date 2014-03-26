MUMBAI, March 26 The Indian rupee strengthened to its highest level in eight months on Wednesday morning, helped by hopes of continued foreign fund inflows while gains in other Asian currencies also underpinned sentiment.

Traders were awaiting the domestic sharemarket open for clues on foreign fund flows. The Nifty India share futures traded in Singapore currently up 0.5 percent.

The partially convertible rupee trading at 60.18/19 per dollar at 0336 GMT compared with its close of 60.48/49 on Tuesday and after hitting 60.17, its highest since July 30. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)