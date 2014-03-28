MUMBAI, March 28 The Indian rupee rose above 60 to the dollar on Friday, marking its strongest in eight months, as hopes for continued foreign investor inflows send domestic shares to a string of record highs.

The partially convertible rupee was trading at 60.04/05 per dollar at 0357 GMT, after earlier hitting 59.99, its strongest since July 30. The rupee closed at 60.31/32 on Thursday.

India's benchmark BSE index rose 0.4 percent, hitting its fifth consecutive record high earlier in the morning after overseas investors bought domestic shares worth $364 million on Thursday, taking total inflows so far in 2014 to more than $3.5 billion.

However, further gains in the rupee on Friday could be capped given traders expect good dollar demand from importers to meet month-end commitments, while the Reserve Bank of India could continue to buy the U.S. currency to build up its foreign exchange reserves. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)