MUMBAI, March 28 The Indian rupee rose above 60
to the dollar on Friday, marking its strongest in eight months,
as hopes for continued foreign investor inflows send domestic
shares to a string of record highs.
The partially convertible rupee was trading at
60.04/05 per dollar at 0357 GMT, after earlier hitting 59.99,
its strongest since July 30. The rupee closed at 60.31/32 on
Thursday.
India's benchmark BSE index rose 0.4 percent,
hitting its fifth consecutive record high earlier in the morning
after overseas investors bought domestic shares worth $364
million on Thursday, taking total inflows so far in 2014 to more
than $3.5 billion.
However, further gains in the rupee on Friday could be
capped given traders expect good dollar demand from importers to
meet month-end commitments, while the Reserve Bank of India
could continue to buy the U.S. currency to build up its foreign
exchange reserves.
