MUMBAI Aug 6 The Indian rupee extended falls to a four-and-half month low on Wednesday morning as broad gains in the dollar versus other majors and Asian units hurt, while weaker local shares also raised foreign fund outflow worries.

At 9:28 a.m. (0358 GMT), the partially convertible rupee was at 61.21/22 per dollar, after hitting 61.2250, its lowest level since March 21.

The NSE index trading down 0.2 percent. Most other Asian currencies trading weaker. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)