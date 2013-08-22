MUMBAI Aug 22 The Indian rupee fell to a record low on Thursday, falling past 65 to a dollar, continuing its sharp slide among emerging market currencies after the Federal Reserve minutes hinted that the United States may start tapering its stimulus as early as next month.

The currency fell to as low as 65.04 to a dollar, breaching its previous low of 64.5450 hit on Wednesday. It had closed onshore trading at 64.11/12. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Supriya Kurane)