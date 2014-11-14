MUMBAI Nov 14 The Indian rupee hit its lowest level in nearly a month on Friday afternoon, weighed down by dollar demand from state-run banks and sharp gains in the greenback versus major currencies.

The partially convertible rupee was trading at 61.77/78 per dollar, its lowest level since Oct. 16 and sharply below its close of 61.5450/5600.

The index of the dollar against six major currencies was up 0.25 percent.

Traders said there was heavy buying of dollars by state-run banks, likely for defence-related payments. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)