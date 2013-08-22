BRIEF-India cenbank says all payment systems to remain closed on April 1
* India cenbank says all payment systems will remain closed on April 1
MUMBAI Aug 22 The Indian rupee extended falls to a new low of 65.50 to the dollar as heavy demand from importers along with weak domestic equities continued to weigh on sentiment.
The partially convertible rupee was trading at 65.36/42 per dollar at 11:22 a.m. (0552 GMT), 2.1 percent below its close of 64.11/12 on Wednesday. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-March 29 1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply. 2. Castor oil moved up due to export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,770-1,116 0,000-0,000 0,729-0,875 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,
* Says adani welspun exploration been awarded contract area b-9 cluster by india government Source text: http://bit.ly/2nv4PTs Further company coverage: