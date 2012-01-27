India's industrial output up 3.1 percent in April
NEW DELHI India's industrial output grew 3.1 percent in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.
MUMBAI The rupee strengthened early on Friday on expectations Greece will reach an agreement on restructuring its debt, which is likely to spur demand for risky assets.
At 9:02 a.m. (0332 GMT), the rupee was at 49.72/74 to the dollar, firmer than 50.09/10 at close on Wednesday. The market was closed on Thursday for a local holiday.
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is at an advanced stage of preparing a list of bad loans where resolution is required under the country's insolvency and bankruptcy rules, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.