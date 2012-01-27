MUMBAI The rupee strengthened early on Friday on expectations Greece will reach an agreement on restructuring its debt, which is likely to spur demand for risky assets.

At 9:02 a.m. (0332 GMT), the rupee was at 49.72/74 to the dollar, firmer than 50.09/10 at close on Wednesday. The market was closed on Thursday for a local holiday.

