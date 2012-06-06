MUMBAI, June 6 The Indian rupee strengthened against the dollar on Wednesday, on the back of a mild recovery in risk demand that boosted Asian equities, with domestic stock indexes set to open with gains.

At 9:07 a.m., the partially convertible rupee was at 55.47/48 per dollar, and above its previous close of 55.64/65.

The MSCI Asia ex-Japan index was up 1.2 percent. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)