MEDIA-India's Tata Consultancy Services’ digital head Satya Ramaswamy quits - Mint
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
MUMBAI, June 6 The Indian rupee strengthened against the dollar on Wednesday, on the back of a mild recovery in risk demand that boosted Asian equities, with domestic stock indexes set to open with gains.
At 9:07 a.m., the partially convertible rupee was at 55.47/48 per dollar, and above its previous close of 55.64/65.
The MSCI Asia ex-Japan index was up 1.2 percent. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)
