MUMBAI, June 8 The Indian rupee opened weaker against the dollar on Friday, retreating from a 2-week high in the previous session, as investors dumped riskier assets on reduced hopes for more monetary stimulus by the Federal Reserve.

At 9:03 a.m. (0331 GMT), the partially convertible rupee was at 55.25/27 per dollar, weaker than its previous close of 54.94/95. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)