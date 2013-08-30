BRIEF-ICICI Bank says media reports on co buying 1.09 pct stake in Karnataka Bank "erroneous"
* "Some erroneous media reports have appeared that ICICI Bank has acquired 1.09% stake in Karnataka Bank"
MUMBAI Aug 30 The Indian rupee weakened in early trades on Friday, weighed down by month-end dollar demand and cautious trade ahead of the crucial growth data set to be released later in the day.
The partially convertible rupee was trading at 67.19/21 per dollar at 9:10 a.m. (0340 GMT), weaker than its close of 66.55/56 on Thursday, after posting its biggest single-day gain since mid-January 1998.
Dealers will watch the growth data scheduled to be released post-market hours on Friday. It is likely to show the economy grew 4.7 percent in the April-June quarter, lower than its decade-low growth of 5 percent seen in the last fiscal year.
The market will also keenly watch Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's likely statement to lawmakers on the economy.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield also rose, tracking the rupee, with yield rising as much as 7 basis points to 8.84 percent. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
** Goa Carbon Ltd gains as much as 16.5 pct to its highest in over eight-and-a-half years