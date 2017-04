MUMBAI, Sept 6 The Indian rupee opened flat on Friday with traders expecting marginal gains during the session on the back of measures taken by the central bank on Wednesday, but sentiment was wary ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls data in the evening.

The partially convertible rupee was at 65.90/91 per dollar at 0904 local time (0334 GMT) after opening at 66 versus its close of 66.01/02 on Thursday.

Traders will watch the domestic share market for cues on foreign fund flows during the day. Shares are up 0.7 percent in the offshore futures market. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)