Asia shares lag record Wall Street, cautious of Fed plans
SYDNEY Asian shares turned mixed on Wednesday as investors everywhere awaited clarity on the Federal Reserve's future path for U.S. policy after a likely rate rise later in the day.
MUMBAI The rupee is expected to hit an all-time low for the second day on Tuesday as rising import bill, slowing domestic growth and concerns about outflows from the stock market build pressure on the currency.
* Traders forecast the rupee to open around 53.00 per dollar and move in a range of 52.70 to 53.20. It had ended down 1.53 percent on Monday at 52.84/85, after touching a record low of 52.87.
* The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said that it will intervene only to smoothen volatility, and not to target specific levels.
* Demand for dollars from oil importers will continue to be a drag on the currency, traders said. India imports more than three-quarters of its oil requirements and local refiners are the biggest buyers of dollars in the domestic currency market.
* Asian stocks sank on Tuesday and the euro languished near a two-month low as investors took fright at the prospect of mass euro zone sovereign ratings downgrades after the outcome of a "last chance" European Union summit failed to convince markets.
* At 0250 GMT, the MSCI's index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.3 percent, while the Nifty India futures traded in Singapore were 0.9 percent lower, indicating a subdued open to the local market.
* India's industrial output fell 5.1 percent in October, far more than the median forecast for a 0.5 percent drop in Reuters poll. It was the first monthly drop in more than two years.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
SAN FRANCISCO Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick told employees on Tuesday he will take time away from the company he helped to found, one of a series of measures the ride-hailing company is taking to claw its way out from under a mountain of controversies.