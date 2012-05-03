Tata Motors reaches wage deal with Sanand plant union
Tata Motors Ltd reached a long-term wage settlement with workers at Sanand plant in Gujarat.
MUMBAI The RBI likely sold dollars in the foreign exchange market at around 53.45 rupee levels, three traders said, after the local currency touched a four-month low earlier in the session.
The dollar rose to an intraday high of 53.4550, before being pulled back to 53.39/40 levels.
(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar & Suvasree DeyChowdhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)
Tata Motors Ltd reached a long-term wage settlement with workers at Sanand plant in Gujarat.
MUMBAI State Bank of India said on Friday it may not need to tap equity markets for at least another year as its capital ratios will strengthen in the wake of this week's $2.3 billion share sale.