MUMBAI The BSE Sensex and Nifty fell for a fifth straight session on Tuesday and closed at their lowest in nearly four weeks as Sun Pharmaceutical Industries plunged after Japan's Daiichi Sankyo's $3.6 billon share sale in the company.

Concerns over retrospective taxation on foreign portfolio investors, which prompted them to sell stocks worth 15.07 billion rupees ($239.93 million) on Monday, also weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 0.75 percent at 27,676.04, while the broader Nifty ended lower 0.83 percent at 8,377.75.

Shares of Sun Pharma slumped 8.8 percent, their biggest daily fall in six years.

