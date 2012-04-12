A man uses an electronic machine to check an Indian currency note at a money exchange shop in Siliguri February 5, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

MUMBAI The rupee is likely to nudge higher early on Thursday as easing concerns about a funding crunch in troubled euro zone economies improved risk appetite and pushed the euro up.

* India's factory output data for February due around 11 a.m. (0530 GMT) will be in focus, with equities watched for direction of fund flows.

* Dollar flows into local companies are said to have helped the rupee pull back from its near three-month lows on Wednesday.

* The rupee is seen opening around 51.30 to 51.35 to the dollar and move in a 51.25 to 51.50 range. It closed at 51.42/43 on Wednesday.

* European Central Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said the scale of market pressure on Spain is not justified and the ECB still has its bond-buying programme as an option.

(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)