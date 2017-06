A man uses an electronic machine to check an Indian currency note at a money exchange shop in Siliguri May 18, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

MUMBAI The rupee opened up on Friday as easing worries of a funding crunch in the euro zone economies bolstered hopes for capital flows into riskier assets.

At 9 a.m. (0330 GMT), the rupee was at 51.33/34 to the dollar, stronger than Thursday's close of 51.580/585.

Asian shares rose on better-than-expected demand for Italian sovereign debt, shrugging off a rocket launch by North Korea.

