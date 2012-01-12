MUMBAI The rupee was firm in the afternoon trade on Thursday as dollar inflows into local debt continued, though weak local shares and importers' demand for dollars, limited the rise.

* At 3:18 p.m. (0948 GMT), the rupee was at 51.7450/7500 to the dollar, 0.3 percent higher than Wednesday's close of 51.90/91.

* Lingering concerns over euro zone funding issues also kept the mood in local foreign exchange market cautious, traders said.

* Nervous investors kept the euro and stocks in a narrow range on Thursday with interest focused on any signal from the European Central Bank's rate meeting about a policy easing and a Spanish bond sale that will test demand for Europe's debt.

* Net inflows into Indian debt so far in January stand at about $1.76 billion, compared with about $291 million for equities, according to the Securities and Exchange Board of India data till Jan 11.

* India's main share index was down 0.9 percent after software bellwether Infosys (INFY.NS) cut its full-year revenue forecast. Strong factory data for November failed to allay concerns about economic growth.

* Industrial production recovered in November, rising 5.9 percent from a year earlier, data released by the government showed.

