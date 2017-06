An employee counts currency notes at a cash counter inside a bank in Kolkata June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is higher, snapping two sessions of losses, with pair at 52.85/86 versus its previous close of 53.015/025.

Senior dealer says USD being sold on positive global cues, but persistent demand from oil importers will likely keep the rupee ranged.

Dealer expects the pair to move in a band of 52.70-53.10 for the session.