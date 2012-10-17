An employee uses an electronic machine to check A currency note inside a bank in Allahabad December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee extends gains for a second straight session to 52.68/69 versus its previous close of 52.87/88, tracking a risk-on mood globally after strong U.S. earnings reports and after Spain averts a ratings downgrade.

USD/INR expected to hold in a 52.40 to 52.80 range for the day, say traders.

All other Asian currencies also trading stronger compared with the dollar.

The euro hits a one-month high against the dollar and yen after Moody's affirmation of Spain's credit ratings eases concerns the euro zone debt crisis would have worsened had Madrid been cut to junk status.

Traders will also watch the domestic stock market moves for direction during the day. Nifty stock futures traded in Singapore up 0.8 percent.