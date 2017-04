A man watches television inside his currency exchange shop in New Delhi August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is hovering near day's high at 63.57/58 versus its close of 63.50/51 on Thursday, but off 64.18 intraday low.

Some custodial flows related selling by foreign banks.

Foreign funds have been continuous buyers in cash market for six sessions totalling over $1 billion, including provisional data for Thursday.

Corporate inflows cited from a large petrochem company and a mid-sized private oil refiner.

Break of 63.65, which was providing support to pair, may see pair falling to 63.30-63.35.

(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)