MUMBAI May 18 Shares in State Bank of India rose as much as 4 percent, recovering from earlier falls of as much as 1.5 percent in the morning, after posting better-than-expected earnings in the January-March quarter.

Net profit surged to 40.5 billion rupees ($742.37 million) in its fiscal fourth-quarter, up sharply from a lower base of 209 million rupees a year earlier, because of strong demand for loans.

At 0745GMT, shares were trading up 3.6 percent at 1,914.05 rupees. ($1 = 54.5550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)