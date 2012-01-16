MUMBAI The BSE Sensex fell 0.3 percent early on Monday as risk appetite dampened after a spate of sovereign rating cuts in Europe.

Banks led the losses with State Bank of India (SBI.NS) and HDFC Bank (HDBK.NS) falling 1.2 percent and 1.3 percent respectively.

Energy giant Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) was down 1.4 percent.

At 9:18 a.m. (0348 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index was down 0.32 percent at 16,009.48 points with 23 of its components in the red.

The 50-share NSE index was down 0.4 percent at 4,846.70.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)