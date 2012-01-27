India's industrial output up 3.1 percent in April
NEW DELHI India's industrial output grew 3.1 percent in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.
NEW DELHI The BSE Sensex rose 1 percent early on Friday, extending gains to a sixth consecutive session, on rising foreign fund investments.
At 9:18 a.m. (0348 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was up 0.92 percent at 17,233.44, with 26 of its components rising. Index heavyweights energy conglomerate Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) and software services bellwether Infosys (INFY.NS) led the rise.
The broader 50-share NSE index was up 0.69 percent at 5,193.80.
(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
NEW DELHI India's industrial output grew 3.1 percent in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is at an advanced stage of preparing a list of bad loans where resolution is required under the country's insolvency and bankruptcy rules, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.