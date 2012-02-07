Sensex falls ahead of inflation, output data
Indian shares ended lower on Monday as recent outperformers including lenders such as ICICI Bank fell amid caution ahead of inflation and industrial output data, due later in the day.
MUMBAI The BSE Sensex provisionally closed down 0.5 percent on Tuesday, as investors booked profits after the index rallied 5 percent over five sessions.
The 30-share BSE index provisionally closed down 85.11 points at 17,622.20, with 21 of its components declining.
The 50-share NSE index provisionally ended down 0.52 percent at 5,333.60.
(Reporting by Prashant Mehra)
