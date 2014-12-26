Brokers trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex and Nifty closed higher on Friday, snapping a two-day losing streak, led by technology stocks such as Infosys (INFY.NS) on a weaker rupee while broader sentiment was tepid as investors kept away from risky bets ahead of the year-end holidays.

The rupee stayed down against the dollar on month-end dollar demand and profit booking by foreign investors. The partially convertible rupee was at 63.65 versus its previous close of 63.5150/5250.

Volumes remained low as investor interest was subdued despite Friday being the first trading day for the new monthly derivatives contract, traders said.

The benchmark BSE Sensex .BSESN closed 0.12 percent higher at 27,241.78. The index fell 0.48 percent this week.

The broader NSE Nifty .NSEI ended 0.33 percent higher at 8,200.70. The index ended down 0.3 percent this week.

Technology shares gained. Infosys closed up 1.1 percent while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS) ended 1 percent higher.

(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)