MUMBAI The BSE Sensex fell for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, to mark its lowest close in nearly 3-1/2 weeks, on continued worries the U.S. Federal Reserve may hike interest rates by mid-year, dampening appetite for risky assets.

The Sensex fell 0.47 percent, marking its lowest close since Feb. 11.

The 30-share index is now down 4.4 percent from its record high of 30,024.74 hit on March 4.

The Nifty closed 0.51 percent lower.

Falls also tracked losses in regional markets, with the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 1.16 percent.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)