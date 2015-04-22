MUMBAI The BSE Sensex bounced back from a four-week low on Wednesday, snapping a five-session losing streak as blue-chips such as Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (SUN.NS) rose on value buying.

The benchmark Sensex closed up 0.77 percent at 27,890.13, while the broader Nifty rose 0.62 percent to 8,429.70.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (SUN.NS) closed up 1.64 percent. The stock fell 8.8 percent on Tuesday, its worst daily fall in six years.

