The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is pictured next to a police van in Mumbai April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex pared early gains to fall for the sixth session in seven on Thursday, dragged down by blue-chips as investors chose to pause despite clarifications from the finance ministry over the government's taxation policies.

Senior finance ministry officials sought to calm a tax row on Wednesday, promising foreign investors a favourable environment, but stopped short of scrapping unpopular plans to claim retrospective payments.

Foreign institutional investors sold Indian shares worth 9.1 billion rupees ($144.08 million) on Wednesday, provisional exchange data showed.

Sentiment remained cautious as corporate earnings continued to miss estimates, while a forecast for poor rains ahead of the June-to-September monsoon season raised concerns of drought.

"We expect some more downfall. Whatever earnings that came out are not that great, and valuations are way high. We are not in a hurry to buy. And we advise clients to wait for some more time," said Daljeet S Kohli, head of research at IndiaNivesh.

The BSE Sensex eased 0.56 percent while the Nifty fell 0.4 percent.

Blue-chip stocks led the decline. Larsen and Toubro (LART.NS) fell 1.3 percent, ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) traded 0.7 percent lower while State Bank of India lost 1.9 percent.

Wipro Ltd (WIPR.NS) fell 1.5 percent, adding to its 5.8 percent fall in the previous session after its earnings missed some analysts' expectations.

However, shares in steel companies gained, with Tata Steel (TISC.NS) up as much as 5 percent after Bank of America-Merrill Lynch reinstated coverage with a bullish stand.

($1 = 63.1600 rupees)

