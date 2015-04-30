MUMBAI Indian shares fell for the third straight week on Thursday to their lowest level in nearly four months, led by declines in blue chips as the monthly derivative contract expired.

World stock markets and the dollar remained in a sharp sell-off mode on Thursday, having been jolted sharply lower by weak U.S. growth data and cautious comments from the Federal Reserve.

The BSE Sensex closed down 0.79 percent at 27,011.31, while the broader Nifty fell 0.71 percent to 8,181.50. Both the indexes closed at their lowest level since Jan. 7, 2015.

The Sensex closed down 1.56 percent for the week and 3.4 percent in April, while the Nifty lost 1.5 percent in the week and 3.7 percent for the month.

Indian markets are closed for a public holiday on Friday.

(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anand Basu)