A man looks at a screen across the road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

MUMBAI Stock markets surged more than 1.5 percent on Friday, snapping three days of fall, with the BSE Sensex marking its best daily gain in four months after India set up a panel to suggest ways to resolve a tax dispute with foreign investors.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed 1.9 percent higher at 27,105.39. The index gained 0.34 percent on the week, marking its first weekly gain in four.

The broader Nifty ended up 1.67 percent at 8,191.50, adding 0.12 percent on the week.

