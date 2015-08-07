An image of Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of wealth and prosperity, is placed between monitors displaying share price index at a share trading market in Chandigarh August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex and Nifty fell on Friday as weak results of industrial goods makers raised fresh concerns over a much-anticipated recovery in India's investment cycle and earnings growth, while caution also prevailed ahead of U.S. jobs data due later in the day.

The BSE Sensex was down 0.22 percent and the broader Nifty fell 0.28 percent.

Stocks, however, marked their second consecutive week of marginal gains. The 30-share BSE index rose 0.43 percent for the week, while the 50-share NSE index gained 0.37 percent.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)