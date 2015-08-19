Trump says actively considering breaking up big banks - Bloomberg TV
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump said he was actively considering breaking up big banks, Bloomberg Television reported on Monday.
MUMBAI The Sensex and Nifty stocks closed higher on Wednesday, led by gains in export-focussed companies after the rupee fell to a near two-year low in early trades, while bullish brokerage calls also helped drugmakers such as Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (SUN.NS).
The Sensex ended 0.36 percent higher and the Nifty closed up 0.34 percent after two sessions of losses.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
ISTANBUL Turkey's $6.5 billion annual trade volume with India is "not enough" and should be boosted, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.