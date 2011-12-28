MUMBAI The BSE Sensex shed 0.9 percent in thin trade on Wednesday, a day before monthly derivatives contracts expiry, dragged by a sell-off in banks, on worries over worsening asset quality and slowing credit growth, and Reliance Industries (RELI.NS).

"During the last one hour, we saw some buying and short covering coming in ahead of expiry, cutting the overall losses," said Kishore P. Ostwal, chairman and managing director of CNI Research, referring to the derivatives contracts expiry on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday.

The main 30-share BSE index closed down 146.10 points at 15,727.85, with 18 of its components declining. The benchmark, which fell 0.6 percent on Tuesday, opened relatively flat and dipped as much as 1.3 percent on the day.

The BSE index has fallen more than 20 percent this year, making it one of the worst performing major index. Foreign funds have pulled out a net $470 million this year, compared with net inflows of more than $29 billion in 2010.

"Banking sector is under pressure because of concerns over asset quality, while the credit growth is lower," said Naresh Kumar Garg, chief executive at Sahara Mutual Fund.

The banking sector index closed down 1.98 percent, with top private lender ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) leading the losses, closing 3.9 percent lower. The country's top lender State Bank of India (SBI.NS) shed 2.02 percent.

Indian banks' non-performing assets, or bad loans, are expected to rise to about 2.6 percent of their total assets in the fiscal year ending March, from 2.3 percent a year ago, ratings agency Crisil said earlier this year.

Borrowers are finding it difficult to repay loans amid near double-digit inflation, high interest rate and a slowing economy.

India's headline inflation has barely budged from above 9 percent for a year now despite 13 interest rate increases dealt by the Reserve Bank of India since March 2010.

Jindal Steel and Power (JNSP.NS) was the top loser, shedding more than 7.1 percent, after a newspaper report said government was likely to cap costs of power supplied from projects with captive coal blocks and assured fuel supply from Coal India (COAL.NS).

If such a move materialises, it would be negative for those companies with a combination of captive coal and selling power in the merchant market such as Jindal Steel and Power, Barclays said in a report on Wednesday.

A spokesman for Jindal Steel and Power did not immediately offer a comment.

Shares in oil marketing firms Indian Oil Corp. (IOC.NS), Bharat Petroleum Corp. (BPCL.NS) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. (HPCL.NS) fell between 1.7 percent and 2.99 percent, after crude oil prices rose 5 percent in less than two weeks, on Iran's threat to halt oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

The 50-share NSE index fell 0.94 percent to 4,705.80. In the broader market, there were about two losers for every gainer on relatively lighter volume of about 439.25 million shares.

STOCKS THAT MOVED

* Auto component makers Exide Industries (EXID.NS), Apollo Tyres (APLO.NS) and Bharat Forge (BFRG.NS) lost between 0.5 percent and 1.9 percent after brokerage CLSA reduced its

2013/14 earnings forecast for these firms by 3-8 percent and maintained underperform rating on the stocks.

* Adani Power (ADAN.NS) closed 7.5 percent lower, after shedding as much as 8.3 percent , a day after its chief executive said a lack of clarity on coal supplies has forced the firm to put on hold its plans for capacity expansion of 6,500 megawatts.

* Tata Power (TTPW.NS) bucked the falling trend and closed 1.6 percent higher to 92 rupees, after the utility said it would buy BP Alternative Energy Holding's (BP.L) 51 percent stake in joint venture Tata BP Solar for an undisclosed amount.

(Editing by Malini Menon)