India's industrial output up 3.1 percent in April
NEW DELHI India's industrial output grew 3.1 percent in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.
NEW DELHI The BSE Sensex fell more than 1 percent early on Thursday after a rally in the previous session, as investors remain concerned about slowing domestic growth and government policy inaction.
Software services firms led the losses in the main 30-share BSE index that was down 0.89 percent at 15,545.15 by 0349 GMT, with 24 of its components in red.
The 50-share NSE index was down 0.82 percent at 4,654.90.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is at an advanced stage of preparing a list of bad loans where resolution is required under the country's insolvency and bankruptcy rules, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.