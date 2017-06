MUMBAI The BSE Sensex fell 1.17 percent on Thursday as concerns about growth prospects deepened on the back of a weakening rupee, while Europe's debt crisis continued to build worries.

Energy major Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) along with Infosys and HDFC Bank led the losses.

The main 30-share BSE index closed down 183.92 points at 15,543.93, with 24 of its components closing in the red.

The 50-share NSE index closed 1.27 percent lower at 4,646.25.

(Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni)