NEW DELHI The BSE Sensex fell 0.8 percent early on Monday as profit-taking emerged after more than 11 percent rally this month. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL.NS) and top private-sector lender ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) led the losses.

State-run energy equipment maker BHEL fell 8.7 percent to 250 rupees after it reported a lower-than-expected 2.1 percent rise in quarterly profit late on Friday.

NTPC Ltd (NTPC.NS), the country's top power producer, dropped 1 percent to 172.30 rupees after it reported late on Friday a bigger-than-expected 10 percent fall in quarterly net profit, hurt by a surge in fuel costs.

At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was down 0.75 percent at 17,105.33, with 23 of its components in the red.

The broader 50-share NSE index was down 0.83 percent at 5,162.

(Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)