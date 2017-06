MUMBAI The BSE Sensex rose 0.9 percent early on Thursday after strong manufacturing data from India and China to Germany bolstered risk appetite.

Software services company Mahindra Satyam Ltd (SATY.NS) rose more than 5 percent after it reported a stronger-than-expected five-fold jump in quarterly net profit, helped by a fall in the value of the rupee.

At 9:18 a.m. (0348 GMT),the main 30-share BSE index was up 0.9 percent at 17,458.71, with 29 of its components rising.

The 50-share NSE index was up 0.8 percent to 5,277.70.

(Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)