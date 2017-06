MUMBAI The BSE Sensex eased early on Friday as investors took profits after a more than 3 percent rally over the past three days and weighed by caution in Asian markets ahead of the key U.S. jobs data.

At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT),the main 30-share BSE index was down 0.07 percent at 17,419.11, with 13 of its components in the negative territory.

The 50-share NSE index was down 0.19 percent at 5,260.05.

(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee)