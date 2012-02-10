Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is reflected on a glass window as people look at a large screen displaying India's benchmark share index on the facade of the building in Mumbai October 29, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

NEW DELHI The BSE Sensex nudged higher on Friday as Tata Steel (TISC.NS) rebounded from an early slump, and investors bet on rising foreign fund investments to underpin the market.

Foreign funds have invested more than $3.6 billion in local equities so far this year, data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India showed. In 2011, they were net sellers of about $500 million.

"The liquidity has overtaken fundamentals," said Jagannadham Thunuguntla, head of research at SMC Global Securities in New Delhi. "The Fed, ECB and the RBI have turned out to be the cheer leaders for the market."

By 10:42 a.m. (0512 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index was up 0.19 percent at 17,865.17, ahead of December industrial output data due around 11 a.m. (0530 GMT).

Analysts expects the data to show output grew at a weaker annual rate of 3.4 percent from November's 5.9 percent.

Tata Steel initially fell 4 percent in pre-open trade after the world's No.7 steelmaker reported late on Thursday its first quarterly net loss in more than two years.

It later rebounded as much as 4.4 percent and led the gainers. The company expects one million tonne additional sales in the next financial year, its chief financial officer said.

Top telecoms operator Bharti Airtel (BRTI.NS) gained 1.5 percent after losing 10 percent in the last three sessions, while construction major Larsen & Toubro (LART.NS) rose 1.1 percent.

Lenders ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) and HDFC Bank (HDBK.NS) fell 0.6 percent and 0.5 percent respectively.

The 50-share NSE index was up 0.15 percent at 5,420.70. In the broader market, gainers led losers by about 1.3:1, on volume of around 283 million shares.

Elsewhere in the region, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.2 percent, while Japan's Nikkei was down 0.26 percent.

STOCKS ON THE MOVE

Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL.NS) rose 7.4 percent after the state-run oil marketing company said after market closed on Thursday its quarterly profit jumped 13-fold.

Jindal Stainless (JIST.NS) fell 2.4 percent after it reported a December-quarter loss of 1.1 billion rupees.

GTL Infrastructure (GTLI.NS) rose 3.3 percent after it posted a lower loss of 14.3 million rupees in the December-quarter, compared with a loss of 619.9 million rupees a year ago.

TOP 3 by volume

* Suzlon Energy (SUZL.NS) on 7.2 million shares

* Tata Steel (TISC.NS) on 7.02 million shares

* Unitech (UNTE.NS) on 4.05 million shares

(Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)