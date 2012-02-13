NEW DELHI The BSE Sensex nudged higher early on Monday, in line with firm Asian markets, with index heavyweight Reliance Industries and banks leading the gains.

DLF, the country's largest listed developer, slumped 5 percent after its quarterly profit fell 45 percent and the company warned of rising costs in upcoming quarters.

Reliance Communications (RLCM.NS) fell 1.7 percent after the country's No.2 mobile operator reported its 10th straight quarter of declining profit as interest costs soared.

At 9:18 a.m. (0348 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index was up 0.12 percent at 17,770.33, with 17 of its components in the green. The 50-share NSE index was down 0.05 percent at 5,379.15.

