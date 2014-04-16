The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is pictured next to a police van in Mumbai April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex is up 0.05 percent, while the broader Nifty is 0.07 percent higher, tracking gains in other Asian shares.

Asian share markets were mostly in the black on Wednesday after China reported economic growth a touch above forecasts, a relief for investors who had feared a much weaker outcome.

Among blue chips, Reliance Industries gains 0.8 percent, while ITC is up 0.7 percent.

Indusind Bank gains 1.6 percent ahead of its quarterly earnings later in the day.

IT shares slump ahead of Tata Consultancy Services earnings later in the day: Infosys is down 2.5 percent, while TCS falls 1.7 percent.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)