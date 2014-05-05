People watch a large screen displaying India's benchmark share index on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex gains 0.22 percent, while the broader Nifty advances 0.1 percent, and are tentatively set to snap a five-session losing streak.

Blue chips rebound from recent falls: Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS) advances 2.5 percent after losing 4.21 percent in the five sessions until Friday, while ITC Ltd (ITC.NS) is up 1.1 percent after falling 3.7 percent during the five previous sessions.

Metal stocks also advance, with Hindalco Industries Ltd (HALC.NS) gaining 5.6 percent and Tata Steel Ltd (TISC.NS) advancing 1.7 percent after a spike in copper prices.

However, Reliance Communications Ltd (RLCM.NS) falls 2.7 percent after its consolidated net profit dropped more than expected in the January-March quarter.

(Indulal PM)