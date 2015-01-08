Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex rose more than 1 percent on Thursday, rebounding from a near three-week low hit in the previous session, led by gains in companies focused on the domestic economy such as ITC and ICICI Bank.

The gains snapped a three-day losing streak and marked the Nifty's biggest single-day rise since Oct. 31.

The benchmark BSE Sensex ended 1.36 percent to close at 27,274.71, while the broader Nifty closed 1.64 percent higher at 8,234.60.

Gains were broad-based with the BSE Mid Cap index up 1.82 percent and the BSE Small Cap index higher 1.79 percent.

Stocks focused on domestic economy led the gains. ITC Ltd (ITC.NS) rose 2.5 percent and ICICI Bank Ltd (ICBK.NS) closed 2.7 percent higher.

HDFC Bank Ltd (HDBK.NS) gained 2.1 percent, while Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HLL.NS) rose 1.9 percent.

(Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)