A bronze bull sculpture is seen as an employee walks out of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex and Nifty hit a record high for a fifth consecutive session on Tuesday after a deal that could open the door for U.S. companies to build nuclear reactors in the country boosted firms expected to benefit such as Larsen & Toubro(LART.NS).

Shares were also helped later in the session by a rally in Maruti Suzuki (MRTI.NS), which rose as much as 2.7 percent to a record high, after adjusted EBITDA margins came in broadly in line with estimates.

The broader Nifty rose for an eight consecutive session, matching its winning streak in mid-July. It closed 0.85 percent higher at 8,910.50, closing above the 8,900-mark for the first time. Earlier in the day, it had hit a record high at 8,925.05.

The BSE Sensex closed higher 1 percent at 29,571.04, after gaining as much as 1.16 percent to hit a record high of 29,618.59.

(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)