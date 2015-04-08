People look at a screen displaying India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presenting the budget, on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex and Nifty rose on Wednesday, marking their highest close in three weeks, led by gains in resources stocks such as Coal India (COAL.NS) and Reliance Industries (RELI.NS).

Coal India climbed 5.8 percent on reports that the government has lifted the cap on the company's e-auction sales.

Reliance Industries surged about 4 percent, marking its biggest daily gain since March 3.

The BSE Sensex rose 0.67 percent while the Nifty gained 0.62 percent, closing at their highest level since March 17.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)