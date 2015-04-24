A man looks at a screen across the road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex and Nifty fell more than 1 percent on Friday to their lowest close in nearly three-and-a-half months, dragged down by a 6 percent slump in Infosys (INFY.NS) after the software services exporter's January-March earnings fell short of expectations.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed 1.07 percent lower at 27,437.94, falling 3.53 percent in the week.

The broader Nifty ended 1.1 percent lower at 8,305.25, down 3.5 percent in the week.

Both the indexes closed at their lowest since Jan. 14 and posted their second consecutive weekly fall.

Infosys shares slumped 5.98 percent.

