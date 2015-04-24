Sensex flat on profit-booking, banks fall
Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
MUMBAI The BSE Sensex and Nifty fell more than 1 percent on Friday to their lowest close in nearly three-and-a-half months, dragged down by a 6 percent slump in Infosys (INFY.NS) after the software services exporter's January-March earnings fell short of expectations.
The benchmark BSE Sensex closed 1.07 percent lower at 27,437.94, falling 3.53 percent in the week.
The broader Nifty ended 1.1 percent lower at 8,305.25, down 3.5 percent in the week.
Both the indexes closed at their lowest since Jan. 14 and posted their second consecutive weekly fall.
Infosys shares slumped 5.98 percent.
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
